Huntington National Bank Decreases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,398 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $3.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,335,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,033,443. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.06. The company has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.68.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

