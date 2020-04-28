Huntington National Bank Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,496 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $26,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.94. The company had a trading volume of 30,785,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,122,980. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

