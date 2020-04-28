Huntington National Bank Grows Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,043 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $21,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total transaction of $33,446,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,750,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,396,141,791.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,093,657 shares of company stock worth $160,234,571. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,204,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.96 and its 200-day moving average is $130.39. The company has a market capitalization of $155.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 197.26% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.