Huntington National Bank Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,548,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 237,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,482,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,055,000. SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $288.06. 5,332,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,400,681. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.