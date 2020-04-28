Huntington National Bank Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 466,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,492 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.34% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $77,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $1.84 on Monday, hitting $185.34. The stock had a trading volume of 695,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,358. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.49 and its 200-day moving average is $186.66. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $211.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.5028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

