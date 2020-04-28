Huntington National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in IBM were worth $13,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IBM by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of IBM by 5.3% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IBM by 5.7% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of IBM by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of IBM by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on shares of IBM from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of IBM from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of IBM from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of IBM from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IBM from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.07.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $164,946.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,647.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,920,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,696,276. IBM has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $158.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.17 and a 200 day moving average of $131.92. The company has a market capitalization of $110.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.05. IBM had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 57.55%. The company had revenue of $17.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IBM will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

