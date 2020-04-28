Huntington National Bank Grows Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,047 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned about 1.40% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $15,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of FBND stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $53.06. 207,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,867. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.08 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average is $51.82.

