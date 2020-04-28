Huntington National Bank Has $11.66 Million Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,891 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $11,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $7,588,711,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,465,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,662,267,000 after purchasing an additional 528,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,450,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,114,215,000 after purchasing an additional 186,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,001,837,000 after purchasing an additional 124,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,454,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $939,547,000 after purchasing an additional 194,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $269.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.80.

Shares of BDX traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $270.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,490,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,611. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,952.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

