Huntington National Bank Has $12.97 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,872 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $12,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 306.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 816.3% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.91.

Constellation Brands stock traded up $5.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.15. 1,673,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,402. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.27 and its 200 day moving average is $179.00. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $213.70. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -906.34, a PEG ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total value of $1,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $1,696,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,672,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,701 shares of company stock valued at $11,148,182 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

