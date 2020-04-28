Huntington National Bank Has $14.92 Million Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,769 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $14,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock traded up $4.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,953,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,962. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.47. The stock has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.34.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

In related news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,731,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 10,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $154.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura Securities raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.86.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

