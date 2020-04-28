Huntington National Bank Has $15.66 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.05% of Emerson Electric worth $15,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,705,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,429,000 after acquiring an additional 102,776 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,302,000 after buying an additional 203,498 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $526,722,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,043,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,610,000 after buying an additional 69,801 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,146,000 after buying an additional 563,597 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.27.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.03. 2,852,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,736,125. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average of $67.11. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

