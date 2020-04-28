Huntington National Bank Has $17.37 Million Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,996 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $17,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,225,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,804,000 after buying an additional 122,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,181,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,585,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,805,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 890,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,178,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 749,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,140,000 after buying an additional 13,023 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTB. ValuEngine lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.37.

MTB traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,909. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $174.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.34.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 24.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.