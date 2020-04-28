Huntington National Bank Has $20.03 Million Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $20,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 6,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 67,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,607,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 108,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,902,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.20.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded up $6.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $242.43. 2,472,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,135,548. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $138.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

