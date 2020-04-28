Huntington National Bank Has $23.79 Million Holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,055 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Shopify were worth $23,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Shopify by 157,453.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,883,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,146,314,000 after buying an additional 2,881,399 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,210,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,276,535,000 after buying an additional 870,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $338,911,000. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $92,442,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 402.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 279,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,580,000 after buying an additional 223,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify stock traded down $14.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $628.58. 4,026,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015,979. Shopify Inc has a 52-week low of $223.53 and a 52-week high of $665.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -566.28 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $447.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $545.00 to $332.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $540.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.96.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.