Huntington National Bank Has $35.70 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 82.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,164 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $35,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,880,071,000 after acquiring an additional 342,849 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,032,498,000 after acquiring an additional 394,623 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 210,550 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,827,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,371,284,000 after acquiring an additional 149,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $1,337,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,295.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $7.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $297.08. 11,899,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,701,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.73, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $316.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.96 and a 200-day moving average of $237.82.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $304.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.35.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.