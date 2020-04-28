Huntington National Bank Has $41.54 Million Stock Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 516,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,195 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.07% of Prologis worth $41,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 64.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Prologis by 73.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 2,250.0% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,485,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,840,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $99.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.02.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $878.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.57.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

