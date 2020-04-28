Huntington National Bank Has $54.21 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.0% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Lockheed Martin worth $54,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LMT traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $378.57. 1,456,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,379. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $351.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $107.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Argus lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

