Huntington National Bank Has $57.13 Million Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 395,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,291 shares during the period. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH makes up 1.1% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $57,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCI traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,626,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,357. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.15, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. New Street Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.90.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

