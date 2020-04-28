Huntington National Bank Has $57.18 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503,260 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,135 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.1% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $57,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 11.0% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 118,443 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.7% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 18,029 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 36.1% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 170,478 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,370,000 after purchasing an additional 45,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 22,604 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,968,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,389,528. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.37. The stock has a market cap of $366.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $98.85 and a 1-year high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cleveland Research raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.27.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

