Huntington National Bank Increases Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,956 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.07% of Capital One Financial worth $16,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $509,327,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,091,000 after purchasing an additional 920,777 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3,228.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 458,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,099,000 after purchasing an additional 444,371 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,422,000 after purchasing an additional 410,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $39,709,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura Securities raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.39.

COF stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,070,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,816. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.92 and a 200 day moving average of $87.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

