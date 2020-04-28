Huntington National Bank Lowers Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,976 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $13,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on D. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.93.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,411,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,959,671. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.29. The company has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

