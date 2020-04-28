Huntington National Bank Purchases 23,366 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 193,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,366 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $14,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.89. 1,153,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,123. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.33 and its 200 day moving average is $96.77. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $107.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.9467 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

