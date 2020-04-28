Huntington National Bank Purchases 4,609 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Valero Energy worth $25,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $799,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,653,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Valero Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.57. 3,812,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,428,817. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.75. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.69.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLO. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.10.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

