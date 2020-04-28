Huntington National Bank Raises Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 312,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,787 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $34,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,305,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,106,000 after purchasing an additional 214,002 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Chubb by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,740,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,862,000 after purchasing an additional 613,562 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,693,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,754,000 after acquiring an additional 257,030 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,942,000 after acquiring an additional 279,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,465,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,091,000 after acquiring an additional 31,634 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,999,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,178. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.76. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The stock has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Chubb from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.19.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

