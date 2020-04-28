Huntington National Bank Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 50,882 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $34,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 543,788 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $24,514,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 105,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $508,620,000 after buying an additional 1,039,071 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 97,669 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $1.05 on Monday, hitting $38.21. The stock had a trading volume of 21,775,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,596,053. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $169.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

