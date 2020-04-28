Huntington National Bank Sells 189,057 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 690,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,057 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned 0.19% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $29,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,787,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,237. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

