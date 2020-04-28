Huntington National Bank Sells 68,413 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 226,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,413 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.17% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $31,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the third quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 69,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 5.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,485,000 after purchasing an additional 85,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKC. UBS Group cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.64.

Shares of MKC traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.87. The company had a trading volume of 492,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,895. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.25. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52-week low of $112.22 and a 52-week high of $174.58.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 46.36%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

