Huntington National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,280 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $20,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,121,610,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,381,000 after buying an additional 2,155,322 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,006,996,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,448,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,032,000 after buying an additional 309,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $1.35 on Monday, hitting $46.78. 19,171,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,585,145. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

