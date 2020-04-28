Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) Shares Up 16.8%

Shares of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) were up 16.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.69, approximately 291,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 113,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Iconix Brand Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The brand management company reported ($8.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($8.46). The business had revenue of $43.18 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Iconix Brand Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,378 shares of the brand management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.04% of Iconix Brand Group worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Iconix Brand Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICON)

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

