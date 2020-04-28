Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Imax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.18). Imax posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 144.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Imax will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Imax.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Imax had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised Imax to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush lowered Imax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Imax in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

IMAX stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.64. 1,105,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,170. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.67. Imax has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $25.75. The company has a market cap of $652.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 21,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $306,656.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,366 shares in the company, valued at $558,209.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Mcclymont sold 14,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $201,441.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,918.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,744 shares of company stock valued at $549,390 in the last 90 days. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Imax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Imax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Imax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Imax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Imax in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

