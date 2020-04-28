Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (NASDAQ:ISSC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (NASDAQ:ISSC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the March 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions & Support from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innovative Solutions & Support stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (NASDAQ:ISSC) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,335 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.95% of Innovative Solutions & Support worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions & Support stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.75. 61,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,576. Innovative Solutions & Support has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83.

Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Solutions & Support had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $4.51 million during the quarter.

About Innovative Solutions & Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications.

