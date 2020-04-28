Insider Buying: The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) SVP Purchases 1,650 Shares of Stock

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,235,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,556,166. The company has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.04. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,235,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 280,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

