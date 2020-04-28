Insider Buying: The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) SVP Purchases 1,650 Shares of Stock

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00.
The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,235,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,556,166. The company has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.04. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13.
The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,235,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 280,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.
About The Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
