Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) Trading Up 11.6%

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG)’s share price was up 11.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.44 and last traded at $5.58, approximately 267,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 257% from the average daily volume of 74,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IDXG shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Interpace Diagnostics Group from $21.00 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Interpace Diagnostics Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpace Diagnostics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXG. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 669,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 23,658 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG)

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

