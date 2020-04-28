Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $18.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million. Intevac had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 1.27%.

IVAC traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $5.60. 7,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.70 million, a P/E ratio of 111.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.40. Intevac has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83.

Get Intevac alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IVAC shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Intevac from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

In related news, EVP Jay Cho sold 11,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $79,810.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,604 shares in the company, valued at $667,533.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 17,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $75,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.