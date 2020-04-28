Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) Shares Sold by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 732,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,150 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 10.5% of Ironwood Financial llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ironwood Financial llc owned 1.00% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,001,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 43,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,459 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 304,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 32,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCK stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.32. 338,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,710. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.23. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $21.41.

