Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) is Ironwood Financial llc’s 6th Largest Position

Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,459 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 5.9% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ironwood Financial llc owned approximately 1.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,512,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 160,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 13,631 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,814,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,332,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJK traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.02. 233,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,272. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.67. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $24.22.

