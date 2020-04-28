Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) Position Reduced by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,473 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 8.3% of Ironwood Financial llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ironwood Financial llc owned 1.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 77.9% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $105,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJL traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 169,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,270. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.00.

