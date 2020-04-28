Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Purchased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 818,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,625 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $10,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,832,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 554,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 37,059 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

PGX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.00. 3,020,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,850,821. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.55. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

