Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,133,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,655 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned 0.56% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $28,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 177,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 58,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,020,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850,821. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.54. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

