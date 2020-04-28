Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Decreased by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,167 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 0.6% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 1,350,232 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,883,000 after buying an additional 736,028 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,415,000 after buying an additional 723,775 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,522,000 after buying an additional 598,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,896,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $215.56. The stock had a trading volume of 36,333,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,583,484. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.72. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $237.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

