Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 67.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $2.63 on Monday, hitting $94.07. 1,562,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,383. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.65. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

