Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Bought by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $48.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,916. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $37.44 and a 52-week high of $59.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.10.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

