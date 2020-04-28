Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE IQV traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,204,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,170. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.99 and a 200 day moving average of $142.20. Iqvia has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $169.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.48, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.
IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Iqvia from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Iqvia from $192.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Iqvia from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.18.
Iqvia Company Profile
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
