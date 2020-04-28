Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE IQV traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,204,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,170. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.99 and a 200 day moving average of $142.20. Iqvia has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $169.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.48, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Iqvia from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Iqvia from $192.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Iqvia from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.18.

In other Iqvia news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $969,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

