Ironwood Financial llc Acquires 120,575 Shares of T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO)

Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) by 660.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,575 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc owned 0.30% of T2 Biosystems worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 89,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 57,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 133,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTOO. Zacks Investment Research cut T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners raised T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.09.

Shares of NASDAQ TTOO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.54. 3,501,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,843,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22. T2 Biosystems Inc has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $3.21.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that T2 Biosystems Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

