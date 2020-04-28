Ironwood Financial llc Buys 277 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.56. 8,970,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,146,842. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $119.54 and a fifty-two week high of $164.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.12.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

