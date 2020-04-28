Ironwood Financial llc Cuts Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ironwood Financial llc lessened its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 64.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,322,911,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,613 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $501,219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $189.36 per share, with a total value of $208,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,290,103.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.11, for a total transaction of $1,989,307.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,612,395.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,664 shares of company stock worth $63,504,880 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.63. 5,034,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,238,193. The firm has a market cap of $137.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 788.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.29. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $195.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

