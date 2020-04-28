Ironwood Financial llc Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ironwood Financial llc cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,021,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.56. 1,478,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,781. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $170.84.

