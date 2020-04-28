Ironwood Financial llc Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Ironwood Financial llc cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJT stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.78. 221,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,500. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $115.36 and a 12 month high of $200.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.3656 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.