Ironwood Financial llc Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Ironwood Financial llc trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,548 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Ironwood Financial llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,592,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,957,000 after acquiring an additional 202,929 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,616,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,171,000 after acquiring an additional 185,378 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,079,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,920,000 after acquiring an additional 39,354 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,065,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,105,000 after buying an additional 122,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,044,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,832,000 after buying an additional 90,743 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.22. The company had a trading volume of 610,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,056. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1957 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

