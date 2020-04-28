Ironwood Financial llc Decreases Stock Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Ironwood Financial llc trimmed its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,265 shares during the period. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,724,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,679,964. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average is $36.22. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

